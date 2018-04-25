Longridge Town boss looks to the future

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft’s thoughts are already turning to next season as his players approach the end of an eventful campaign.

Town are due to host Garstang on Saturday (3pm), after which only three games of the West Lancashire League Premier Division season remain.

Despite the backlog of games caused by postponements, last season’s champions are well placed to finish third this time around.

Off the pitch, an announcement will be due next month as to whether Town’s application to move up the football pyramid has been given the green light following their recent ground grading.

With that in mind, the Town boss is already contemplating the make-up of his squad for next season.

Ashcroft said: “I’ll be honest and say I want to keep the ones I’ve got with me at the moment.

“If I can add another four or five to that then I’m sure we’d have a really good squad to go with next season.”

Options to bolster the Town senior squad could well come from closer to home thanks to the club’s reserve team players.

Having reached the Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup final thanks to victory over Garstang, the reserves have seen some of their players called into the senior line-up of late.

“The reserves have really impressed me this season,” Ashcroft said.

“I’m chuffed we got them up and running and it’s surprised me with how well they have done, especially in reaching a cup final.

“The management have done fantastically but this is what football is all about and we’re trying to become a stronger club.”