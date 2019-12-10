Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft pays tribute as former Blackpool youngster makes FC United of Manchester move

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits their success can be a double-edged sword after losing another of his players.

Former Blackpool youngster Finlay Sinclair-Smith’s stay with the club came to an end last weekend when he made the move to FC United of Manchester.

He’s climbed two divisions up the football pyramid in joining an FC United side sitting seventh in the BetVictor Northern Premier Division.

It leaves Ashcroft with another gap to fill, having previously dealt with the departures of last season’s attacking trio Jay Hart, Richie Allen and Isaac Sinclair.

“As a manager it’s heartbreaking,” Ashcroft said of Sinclair-Smith’s departure.

“On the other hand, we’ve done well for him, he’s done well for us and he’s going to go on and have a decent career.

“I’m pleased for him because he’s been brilliant for us and, when you play in a good side, other teams will come and watch you.

“Other managers won’t be doing their jobs if they aren’t watching us because we’ve had two fantastic seasons.

“It’s my job to improve players – which I’ve done for a long time – and then move them on but, at this moment in time, I’d have loved to have kept him.”

Town were due to be back in action as the News went to press on Tuesday evening.

Ashcroft’s players were all set for the trip to Runcorn Town as they bid to keep the pressure on the sides above them at the top end of the Hallmark Security League Premier Division.

“We’re three or four games behind the others because of cup runs,” Ashcroft said.

“I really want to take this club as far as I can and we’ve done well. The lads are buzzing and we’re really looking forward to the future.”