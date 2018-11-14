Longridge Town boss is happy to take a break

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was grateful of a week off as his players gear up for eight games before the end of the year.

Town should have been in Lancashire Challenge Trophy action against Colne last Wednesday, only for a waterlogged pitch to see the game called off.

Given that Ashcroft’s players already had a free Saturday last weekend, it gave them a chance to put their feet up and ease the club’s injury list.

The Colne match has been rearranged for Wednesday night at the Mike Riding Ground (7.45pm) ahead of Saturday’s home game against AFC Darwen.

“It’s done the players good,” Ashcroft said of their week off.

“They have had a hell of a lot of games and we haven’t got the biggest squad in the world.

“Some of the legs have been aching and there have been a few niggles but, on the flip side, you want to keep playing and doing as well as we have been doing.”

Town’s players have certainly done well in their opening season at North West Counties level.

Seventeen games into their First Division North campaign and Town are four points clear of Carlisle City at the top of the table.

Fourteen wins and two draws are impressive enough but Town’s tally of 71 goals is the figure that stands out.

Those goals have also been spread throughout the team rather than just relying one one main goalscorer.

“It’s quite impressive when you put it that way but, to be fair, the lads have done really, really well so far,” Ashcroft said.

“It’s a new competition that we’ve gone into, it’s a new team that we’ve put together and they’re learning to trust each other.

“They’re playing how we want them to play and, hopefully, that will continue.

“There is a long way to go, however, but they’re an experienced bunch and we’re not getting carried away.”