Longridge Town boss is aware of Ashton Athletic’s threat

Lee Ashcroft has warned his Longridge Town players they will need to be on their guard on their return to action in midweek.

Town welcome Ashton Athletic to the Mike Riding Ground on Wednesday, looking to bounce back from Saturday’s Macron Cup loss against Vauxhall Motors.

Having lost that game 3-0, Ashcroft’s players come up against an Ashton side with a point to prove.

The two sides had originally met in the league last month with Ashton leading when the match was abandoned in the second half because of a waterlogged pitch.

“We’ve got to be spot-on for Wednesday,” Ashcroft told the club’s website following last weekend’s game.

“They are another good side so it’s going to be another good test.

“We’ve got to put today out of the equation because the lads have been doing well and we can’t be too harsh on them.

“Things have been going really well but, for some reason, we weren’t at the races.

“We made one or two changes, gave lads a chance, but they haven’t done themselves any favours to be honest.

“It’s a setback but football is a great game and we go again on Wednesday; hopefully we will be a lot better on that evening.”

If defeat to Vauxhall was disappointing enough, Town also saw top scorer Paul Turner depart the game with injury.

The 27-goal striker had limped off after a collision with Vauxhall keeper James Edgar, leaving a hole for Ashcroft to fill.

He said: “The lad has been on fire and, to be fair, he could have scored.

“His touch wasn’t as good as it usually is but we do miss him when he’s out of the side.”