Longridge Town boss hopes to celebrate FA Vase victory

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft is ready for the club to write another new chapter in its history.

Having impressed in their opening month playing in the Hallmark Security League, Town host their maiden FA Vase tie this weekend.

They welcome Vauxhall Motors to the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday for a first qualifying round tie.

As well as a place in the next round, a win on Saturday would be worth £550 to Town, who would still pick up £175 should they be beaten.

“Saturday is our first game in the FA Vase,” the manager said.

“I’m hoping the people of Longridge come down and get behind us like they have been doing.

“It’s been fantastic and I would like to thank them all for that; hopefully they’ll all be there on Saturday to support the boys again.

“You can’t ask for any more, we’re scoring goals at home.

“The supporters must be enjoying what we’re trying to do and for a fiver you can’t go wrong, it’s great football we’re trying to play.

“Non-league is great and it’s good to have the home support and me and the lads do really appreciate it.”

Those who have made the effort to watch Town so far this season have been thoroughly rewarded.

Five wins and a draw in their opening seven matches see Ashcroft’s players lying third in the First Division North table.

For good measure, they are also the division’s joint highest scorers with 28 goals in that time.

So far, it justifies Ashcroft’s decision to overhaul his squad come the end of the West Lancashire League season in 2017/18.

“Since the back end of last season we’ve brought nine new players in and it doesn’t happen overnight,” Ashcroft said.

“Teams that are training in the Premier League are training each day and it takes time for them to gel.

“We obviously don’t have that here and our lads are just starting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we’re on a right roll now and long may it continue.”