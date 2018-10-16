Longridge Town boss hopes for support in numbers

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft hopes for another strong turnout when his side hosts Ashton Town on Wednesday.

Following Saturday’s win at Bacup Borough, Town are back at the Mike Riding Ground for the first of four home games in 10 days.

Squires Gate are the visitors for Saturday’s Macron Cup tie, followed by matches against AFC Blackpool (October 24) and St Helens Town (October 27).

Ashcroft has been enjoying the support the team hase been getting from supporters, and urged locals to come and see what Town are about.

He said: “We have had great support both at home and on the road this season, and we want that to continue.

“We’ve been playing some good stuff, we’ve scored 53 goals so far and it’s great seeing people coming through the gate to see us play.

“The support really doesn’t go unnoticed, we see familiar faces in the crowd and like to give them something to cheer about.

“We have four games at home in 10 days now and we want to keep the supporters coming back for more.

“It was Non-League Day over the weekend, which is a great idea for getting people watching entertaining stuff during the international break.

“While we were away on Saturday, Wednesday night gives us a chance to welcome some extra local support against Ashton Town.”

The two sides have already met with Ashcroft’s players running out 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture over the August Bank Holiday.

Ashton now sit 15th in the Hallmark Security North West Counties Football League First Division North, having won four, lost four and drawn two of their 10 games played.

They make the journey hoping to extend their winning run to three games in all competitions, after running out 3-2 winners at Chadderton over the weekend.