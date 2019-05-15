Longridge Town boss has plans in place for next season

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft admits there may be a change in approach next season following their promotion.

Town’s Hallmark Security League First Division North title-winning campaign was highlighted by their prowess in front of goal.

Ashcroft’s players scored a league high tally of 144 goals from their 38 matches, averaging almost four goals per game in the process.

At the other end, they also conceded 52 but even that was the joint second best defensive record behind second-placed Avro (44).

Consequently, the Town manager admitted there will have to be reinforcements next season.

“I’ve been watching games at that level when we haven’t played,” Ashcroft said of next season’s challenges.

“It seems to be a more physical league and we’ll have to be stronger, certainly defensively, but I’m sure we will score goals at that level if we keep them all.

“I’ve said to the chairman (Kevin Harrison) that we’ll have to bring a couple in to make us stronger but I always say the hardest part of my job is this time of year.

“Everyone thinks you’re done but we have to rebuild in the summer and make sure we get the people we want.

“If I keep the people I want, which I’m 100 per cent sure I will, and bring in a few more experienced players, then we’ll be OK.”

Town’s second title in three seasons has an added bonus for them after they reached their highest place in the footballing pyramid.

Next season will see them in the FA Cup for the first time as well as facing sides including Bootle and Northwich Victoria.

“I said before that if we finish in the top four, then that would have been a great achievement but it’s brilliant that we’ve done that and are now in the FA Cup next season,” Ashcroft said.

“When I took over, you’d have thought that was a pipe dream and we’re probably in front of where we should be.”