Longridge Town boss has a top-three target

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes his side can still finish in the top three this season – when they actually get around to playing matches.

Last weekend’s West Lancashire League Premier Division fixture list was wiped out because of the poor weather.

It means last season’s champions stayed sixth in the table, 24 points behind leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers but with eight games in hand.

However, they are only half-a-dozen points adrift of third-placed Fulwood Amateurs with five games to make up on them.

“I was having a look at things and, if we stick to what we do, we can finish second or third,” Ashcroft said.

“However, that’s not just about playing one game and then having a couple of weeks off; it’s about getting a consistent run of games together and seeing where that takes us.”

While matters on the field might have been held up for another weekend, work continues apace on Town’s application to join the Hallmark Security League.

The former North West Counties League is the level at which Town want to play and Ashcroft has his fingers crossed.

“Fair play to the chairman, the board and the secretary because they work extremely hard to try and make things happen,” he said.

“There is some work that needs doing before the end of March but they have promised they will do that.

“The people of Longridge need to be proud of what we do; we won the league last year but this year has been a bit of a grind.

“However, there aren’t many clubs out there trying to do what we’re doing and I hope the town gets behind us.

“We have to get more people through the gates and we’re hopefully going into a new, exciting level.

“We might be able to play in the FA Cup or FA Vase in a couple of years so that’s another attraction.

“Some teams have decent support so this move would be great for the club, great for the town and great for the lads.”