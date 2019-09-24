Longridge Town boss delighted with their fast start at Skelmersdale United

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft hailed a job well done after they took three points at Skelmersdale United on Saturday.

Three first-half goals laid the foundation for a 4-1 victory that keeps Town in among the leading lights in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division.

Paul Turner netted twice and Elliot Pond once as Town led 3-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Although Skelmersdale pulled one back in the second half, Finlay Sinclair-Smith wrapped up three points with Town’s fourth goal.

“We started really well and that’s one thing I asked in the dressing room,” Ashcroft said afterwards.

“The first 15 or 20 minutes, we went at them, scored some decent goals and before we know it, we’re 3-0 up and, usually, it’s game over.

“They came out second half, scored a fantastic free-kick and put a lot of pressure on us for 15 or 20 minutes.

“At 3-1 you’re thinking that, if they score another, then it’s backs to the wall but we got a break and Finlay scored a fantastic fourth.”

Town are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Bamber Bridge in the Lancashire Challenge Trophy on Wednesday (7.45pm).

That is the first of three straight home matches with Northwich Victoria their visitors on Saturday before Rylands make the trip next Wednesday (7.45pm).

Ashcroft’s attention, however, is firmly on Wednesday’s match with Bamber Bridge with rotation on his mind.

“They’re a club I really like and admire,” Ashcroft said of their opponents.

“They’re a fantastic football club and we had a good game against them in pre-season.

“It’s about rotation in the squad and making sure we try and keep everyone happy.

“Paul Turner came off with a bit of a groin strain, Conor (Linighan) and Troy (Carsley) aren’t 100 per cent either.

“It would be nice to see 300-plus on the gate and the pitch will be nice.”