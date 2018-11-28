Longridge Town boss delighted with response to defeat

Lee Ashcroft was a happy man after watching his Longridge Town side claim three points on Saturday.

The league leaders got the better of Lower Breck with Paul Turner (2), Richie Allen and Tom Ince giving them a 4-1 victory.

The game also featured debuts for Preston North End loanee Charlie Lyons and another new arrival, Isaac Sinclair.

“I’ve been stressed out for the last 48 hours trying to get him signed and get it over the line,” Ashcroft said of Lyons.

“I watched him at Colne in pre-season for Preston, he was brilliant. Fair play to Preston for letting us have him and he was brilliant.

“We had George (Melling) and Gaz (Basterfield) missing through suspension.

“We were down to bare bones in terms of experience but Ryan (McKenna) has stepped in; we had young Charlie (Lyons) next to him and Conor (Linighan). They marshalled the back three really, really well.”

The win kept Town four points clear of Carlisle City at the midway point of their Hallmark Security League First Division North season.

Victory was key for Town as they sought the right reply from defeat against AFC Darwen seven days earlier

“That’s the response we wanted,” Ashcroft admitted.

“They were outstanding from the moment they came into the dressing room at quarter to two until the final whistle.

“That’s what we want week in, week out. Last week’s result has probably done us the world of good,

“Lower Breck are a very good side and we had to have our ‘A’ game together today – and we brought it.

“Their manager came up to me after the game and said we won’t have the number nine long, speaking about Paul Turner.

“He scored his two goals and deserved his two goals. Richie Allen brought his ‘A’ game, he was brilliant.”