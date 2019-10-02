Longridge Town boss aims to avoid a second postponement with league leaders set to visit

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft is hopeful the weather gods smile on his players as they prepare to welcome the league leaders.

Town are due to host Hallmark Security League Premier Division leaders Rylands at the Mike Riding Ground on Wednesday (7.45pm).

They go into the game on the back of a postponed match against Northwich Victoria last weekend and Ashcroft does not want history to repeat itself.

“To be fair, it was touch and go,” the Town boss said of Saturday’s postponement.

“The amount of rain we’d had in the Longridge area was unbelievable but the pitch had held up well.

“We had to made a decision – and, as it turned out, there was an absolute downpour about 3.30pm.

“The groundsman is confident Wednesday’s game will be on but it is what it is; we’re high up and get the rain more than anybody.

“It was just unlucky that we had the rain we did on Saturday morning.”

The Northwich game would have been Town’s first match since losing their Lancashire Challenge Trophy tie to Bamber Bridge in midweek.

They lost 3-2 with their higher-ranked opponents needing an injury-time goal to claim victory in front of a crowd of 215.

The Town boss admitted it was a night that left him with pride on two fronts; both at his players and at the support they received from the fans who turned out.

“To get more than 200 on for that game was brilliant,” Ashcroft said.

“People are coming back to watch us and they’re enjoying what they are seeing.

“Our attendances are up on last season’s and we have to make sure that continues to be the case.

“The players were brilliant against Brig; they have come so far and they’re a joy to manage.

“They are listening and learning, they all want to get better and the performances – especially at home – have been first class.

“They have had lots of praise, so they have to continue what they have been doing.”