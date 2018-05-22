Longridge Town await their fate

Longridge Town hope to find out this weekend if their application for a move into step six of the football pyramid has been successful.

They were due to have been told last week whether they will be moving into the Hallmark Security League – the former North West Counties League – along with Garstang.

However, as club secretary Dave Walker explained, that verdict has been delayed.

“I believe there’s another meeting on Wednesday where the FA are going over various things,” he said.

“Myself and Kevin (Harrison, Town chairman) are having a meeting with the North West Counties on Sunday so I would imagine, by then, everything will be clearer.”