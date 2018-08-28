Longridge Town assistant demands more

Longridge Town assistant boss Keiran Walmsley felt his side could have played better despite making it three wins in a row with victory against Shelley.

Goals from Tom Ince (2), Danny Wilkinson and Richie Allen gave them victory against a Shelley side whose second-half recovery had seen them battle back from three goals down to a one-goal deficit.

However, the three points left Town third in the table ahead of Monday’s trip to Ashton Town.

Four wins and a draw in the first six matches are not to be sniffed at, especially when Town have also scored 24 goals – though they have also conceded a dozen.

“We’re always happy to win,” Walmsley acknowledged.

“The performance wasn’t what we had been playing in the last few games but in football you can’t always play the way you want to.

“The main thing is we got the three points.

“With having these games thick and fast it’s not always easy and now we just roll on to Monday and hopefully we can get everybody fit because we had a few injuries today.

“Me and Ashey (Town boss Lee Ashcroft) have probably got too much expectancy at the moment because we have played really well.

“I thought in the first half we didn’t play anywhere near what we’re capable of but that just shows how far we have come because we could have been five or six up.

“There were some good performances.

“When Tom Ince starts getting on the ball, he’ll cause anybody problems.

“We’ve got Jay (Hart) and Richie (Allen) up front, and I’ve said this all along, we will score a lot of goals this season.

“It isn’t a worry defensively but the way we play, we may give the opposition a chance, but I back us to score more goals than we concede.

“I was really disappointed with the second-half performance because we just weren’t good on the ball.

“I’m a big believer in when you keep giving the ball to the opposition they will hurt you at some point and that’s what they did. It all stems from us not being good on the ball.”