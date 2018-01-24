Longridge Town are looking to make the step up

Longridge Town have confirmed the club is seeking to leave the West Lancashire League and join the Hallmark Security Football League.

Town are one of three teams from the West Lancashire set-up aiming to move from step seven into step six and join the former North West Counties League.

Garstang and Whitehaven are the other sides in question as non-league football prepares for a restructuring.

“The North West Counties, for instance, is moving from a Premier Division and First Division to a Premier, Division One North and Division One South,” explained Town secretary Dave Walker.

“The FA are looking to move the league from 16 teams to 20 teams but there will be movement from levels six to five to four.

“We have to be ground graded by the end of March so we have a new stand going in, we have to have turnstiles and we already have planning permission for the extension to our clubhouse.”

A certain amount of fencing has to be erected and new dugouts installed while work is also being undertaken on the pitch.

A number of games this season have been called off but help is at hand from a side currently in League One.

“We’re spending money on our pitch by taking the top off and putting drainage in,” Mr Walker explained.

“We’re also having a sand base coming from Wigan Athletic which, bearing in mind they play football and rugby on it, will give us a really good surface.

“There’s a bit of work to be done but, if we don’t go up, we’ll just have to apply again at some point.

“At the end of the day we’re developing the club to the best of our ability and trying to bring a higher standard of football to Longridge.”

On the field, the club has confirmed Saturday’s home game against Fulwood Amateurs will be at UCLan (2pm).