Longridge Town are braced for a tough test at AFC Blackpool

Longridge Town assistant manager Keiran Walmsley is preparing for a difficult day when they visit AFC Blackpool on Saturday.

Town make the trip to Jepson Way on the back of five consecutive wins, keeping them top of the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North.

Although AFC Blackpool lie 14th in the table, they have won three and drawn one of their last five with a 3-1 victory against AFC Darwen last time out.

Town also have first-hand knowledge of the Mechanics’ capabilities, having drawn 1-1 when the two sides met during October.

“That will be a tough game,” Walmsley said of Saturday’s trip.

“We drew with them at home and they were one of the best sides I’ve seen.

“Our away form has been brilliant and we will go there confident – but we know what to expect.

“It’s never easy away from home but, if our attitude is right, we should hopefully come away with three points.”

Both sides go into the game, having had a week off following their weekend exertions.

While AFC Blackpool were claiming their three points, Town were victorious against Chadderton by the same score at the Mike Riding Ground.

Jay Hart and Richie Allen put them in control at half-time, after which Tom Ince put them three goals ahead.

Chadderton pulled one back but Town saw out the remainder of the game to earn another three points.

Walmsley said: “There were some good performances and I was pleased with the lads who came into the side.

“I thought, if our final pass would have been better, there would have been a lot more goals.

“It’s disappointing not to keep a clean sheet; we don’t keep many so that’s the only disappointing thing really.

“When we have players like Tom Ince, we’re really good in possession and can slow the game down.

“I thought Jay Hart was absolutely fantastic; since we moved him to the left he’s been brilliant.”