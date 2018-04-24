Longridge Town agree Bootroom deal

Longridge Town are teaming up with two of Liverpool FC’s most famous names as the club’s off-field development continues.

The club has signed a two-year deal with Bootroom Academies, who will become the club’s official education providers.

Bootroom is headed up by former Reds midfielder Steve McMahon, along with ex-Reds boss Roy Evans.

They will be holding trials shortly with their Football and Education course starting in September 2018.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for the club to be involved in,” Town manager Lee Ashcroft told the club’s website.

“We’ve been talking with Bootroom over the past month, and ironed out a few things, with the committee unanimous in their support for the project.”

Aimed at 16 to 18-year-olds the two-year qualification offers UCAS points, allowing pupils to continue on to university should they wish to do so.

The programme will be based at Town’s home ground on Inglewhite Road. Anyone interested should visit www.bootroomacademies.com