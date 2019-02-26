Longridge Town 7 Carlisle City 0: Isaac Sinclair hits a hat-trick for the league leaders

Isaac Sinclair’s second-half hat-trick helped Longridge Town make it eight unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Carlisle City.

There were three changes from the team that beat Prestwich Heys a fortnight ago, with Sinclair, Adam Lawrence and George Thomason coming into the starting XI in place of Ryan McKenna, Daniel Wisdom and Aaron Fleming.

The first opportunity of the game for Town came in the fourth minute as Jay Hart played in Richie Allen, whose shot whistled over the bar.

Eight minutes later, Longridge were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out.

Tom Ince stepped up with his shot hitting the underside of the bar before Danny Wilkinson was able to slam it home from close range to give Town a 1-0 lead with 12 minutes gone.

Carlisle then came into the game with a series of chances to bring the scoreline level.

Top scorer Robert McCartney had a shot land on the roof of the net, while David Renyard saw one effort deflected behind and a free-kick pushed over by Lee Dovey.

Two minutes into the second half, Town almost doubled their lead when Hart dragged his effort just wide.

In the 49th minute, Town were on the march again with Sinclair fouled 30 yards from goal.

Ince stepped up to take the free-kick with his shot dipping over the defence before bouncing past keeper Stephen Townsley and into the back of the net.

It wasn’t long before Longridge were three goals ahead as Hart’s cross found Wilkinson, who was able to send the keeper the wrong way and make it 3-0.

That was Hart’s last impact on the game as he was replaced by Paul Turner on the hour.

It wasn’t long before the fourth goal as Sinclair picked up a through ball, danced through the Carlisle defence and rifled a left-footed shot from 20 yards into the corner.

Carlisle did not give up as Renyard was thwarted by Joe Melling’s excellent tackle which stopped the visitors pulling a goal back.

However, it was 5-0 in the 79th minute when a tremendous passing move ended with Ince threading the ball through to Allen, who slotted home.

Town didn’t stop there with Sinclair scoring the sixth goal in the 87th minute, finishing well following Turner’s lay-off.

Moments later, Sinclair completed his hat-trick, slotting home from close range after some fine midfield play.