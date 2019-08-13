Longridge Town 6 Barnoldswick Town 1: FA Cup new boys enter the competition in style

FA Cup new boys Longridge Town breezed into the preliminary round of this season’s competition with a 6-1 win against Barnoldswick Town.

A crowd of 392 braved the elements at the Mike Riding Ground on a day of history for the club and the town.

Paul Turner bagged a hat-trick for the hosts, Finlay Sinclair-Smith scored a brace and defender Dan Birch opened his account for the club.

Lee Ashcroft’s men had gone behind for the third time in three matches when Richard Seear was slipped through on goal and slotted the ball past Lee Dovey.

Turner, who looked lively leading the Town attack, equalised when firing home from Tom Ince’s pass.

Dovey made a fine save just after the half-hour to keep Town on level terms before Birch fired them in front.

He advanced into the box before unleashing an unstoppable strike at the near post.

A frantic five minutes before half-time saw Longridge add another three goals.

Town captain Ince set up Turner for his second, crossing the ball to the young forward who saw the Barnoldswick keeper off his line.

A minute into stoppage time, Turner unselfishly squared the ball to Sinclair-Smith, who nodded into the empty goal.

Sinclair-Smith then added his second on the fourth minute of added time with George Thomason slipping in the youngster to make it 5-1 at half-time.

The second half was less action-packed with Dovey having a quiet afternoon in the Town goal.

However, Turner added his third of the afternoon just after the hour as he seized upon a mistake by the defence and curled the ball into the back of the net.

The result sets up a tie at Charnock Richard in the preliminary round, with the fixture provisionally due to take place on August 24.