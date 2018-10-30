Longridge Town 5 St Helens Town 1: League leaders return to winning ways

An injury-hit Longridge Town side were 5-1 winners against St Helens Town after their midweek draw with AFC Blackpool.

Town boss Lee Ashcroft welcomed back Gary Basterfield and Joe Melling with Paul Turner starting up front alongside Richie Allen.

Skipper Michael Morrison led the way, finishing from close range with just seven minutes on the clock.

Danny Gardner was enjoying plenty of space down the right-hand side and almost added to the scoreline with a quarter of an hour gone but flashed a header wide from Joe Melling’s cross.

The home crowd did not have long to wait, however, as Wicks drove in a second goal with 17 minutes gone after the ball had broken loose from another Town raid.

Morrison almost increased the lead moments later when his spectacular overhead kick cannoned off the bar.

At this point, it was hard to see a way back into the game for the visitors but a defensive mix-up on 37 minutes allowed Andrew Webster to score.

However, Turner scored a third with two minutes of the half remaining, volleying home from close range to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Conor Linighan was replaced by Basterfield as the second half got underway, with Town continuing to spray the ball around at will and dominating possession.

Harvey Close was introduced for George Melling and Charlie Egan replaced Morrison, who was brought off with Tuesday’s game at Carlisle City in mind.

Both made an impact before Gardner got the goal that his recent performances have been threatening, arriving at the far post and finishing from six yards with 12 minutes left.

Six minutes later, the goal of the game put the icing on the cake as Turner’s through ball fiound Joe Melling, whose low cross was met by Gardner for his second of the game.