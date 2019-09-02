Longridge Town 5 Newcastle University 2: Turner hits another hat-trick as Town progress

Longridge Town set up an FA Vase meeting with AFC Blackpool after beating Newcastle University 5-2 on Saturday.

Paul Turner was again the hat-trick hero as he took his tally to 13 for the season so far, with other goals from Tom Ince and Finlay Sinclair-Smith.

The scoring was almost opened in the ninth minute when Newcastle’s Niza Chizufya broke through on goal but his effort could only find the side netting.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 15th minute when a Longridge shot was blocked by an arm and Ince scored from the spot.

Newcastle were almost level with 26 minutes played but striker Lee Scott was unable to keep his header down.

An offside flag denied Turner but he made it 2-0 in the 38th minute, firing home after some flowing football.

Town keeper Lee Dovey hadn’t really been tested by this point but he kept their two-goal lead with a brilliant save before his team-mates went 3-0 up.

George Thomason’s great long ball found Turner, who tapped the ball across the line despite the visitors’ attempted clearance.

The second half began steadily but emotions began to get the better of some Newcastle players with Joseph Robertson sinbinned on 67 minutes for throwing away the ball as Town won a free-kick, also earning a yellow card for his efforts.

It was 4-0 on 79 minutes when Sinclair-Smith scored after his effort bounced awkwardly in front of the keeper.

Four games in a week told late on as Town began to tire with Jonothon Bennett and Christopher Scott pulling back two goals.

However, Turner ensured it was too late for any kind of comeback as he netted his third hat-trick of the season.

Sinclair-Smith took the ball to the line in added time, finding Turner who lashed the ball into the net to make it 5-2.