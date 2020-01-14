Longridge Town 5 Newark Flowserve 1: Lee Ashcroft’s players storm into FA Vase fifth round

Longridge Town’s hopes of booking a date at Wembley continued as they saw off Newark Flowserve 5-1 in their FA Vase meeting.

The game got off to a really high tempo start, with each side looking to dominate the ball and get early control of the tie.

It wasn’t long before the chances began to come when, after just five minutes, Danny Wilkinson had his attempt comfortably saved from close range.

Town quickly began to get to grips with the contest and started to cause problems for the visitors.

On 10 minutes, the hosts found their reward as a mix-up in defence allowed skipper Tom Ince to round the keeper and coolly slot home the opening goal.

The visitors searched for a quick reply and began to find success in their opposition’s half, Ben Hutchinson going closest as his well-hit strike was comfortably dealt with by Lee Dovey.

Shortly after and Lee Ashcroft’s men found breathing space as Ince fired home to make it 2-0 and collect his second of the day.

Some neat build-up play on the edge of the area created enough space for the Town captain to fire home, despite a touch from the keeper.

Newark responded immediately, as a lovely cross into the box found Hutchinson who headed in from close range to halve the deficit and make it 2-1.

With the next goal vital, both sides pressed but it was the home side who would stretch their lead.

On 42 minutes, Town were gifted a penalty after a foul inside the area.

Jon-Jo Morris stepped up and saw his spot-kick saved before tapping home the rebound, once again putting them in a commanding position.

Newark now threw everything forward and the home side had Dovey to thank as he made two superb stops to retain Town’s 3-1 lead.

The second half was much the same, however the conditions made it increasingly difficult with the ball not running as smoothly as may have been hoped.

The flow of the first 45 minutes did not quite materialise in the second half.

There were few chances for each side with the majority of the play taking place in the middle of the park.

However, on 75 minutes, Town added a fourth after some fantastic build-up play between Wilkinson and Ince eventually saw the ball fall at Wilkinson’s feet and he curled his effort into the top left corner.

As the game drew to a close there would be time for the home fans to enjoy another goal as Ince completed his hat-trick to put the tie to bed.