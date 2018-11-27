Longridge Town 4 Lower Breck 1: League leaders bounce back with three points

Longridge Town bounced back from their defeat the week before to see off Lower Breck 4-1 at the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday.

Superb performances all across the team gave Town victory and a four-point advantage over Carlisle City at the midway point of the season.

Paul Turner was excellentup front and debutant Charlie Lyons outstanding as Town returned to their best when it mattered.

They started well with Turner and Richie Allen up front, taking a 13th minute lead when Joe Melling put in a pinpoint cross and Turner nodded home.

Danny Wilkinson’s header was cleared off the line five minutes but respite was brief as Allen brilliantly headed home Lyons’ cross to make it 2-0.

A third came on the brink of half-time when Lyons made a brilliant interception on halfway, strode forward and played in Turner, who swivelled before sidefooting home.

It was obvious the first quarter of an hour of the second half would see Lower Breck come at Longridge, culminating in a 55th minute goal for substitute Pete Donnelly.

Town manager Lee Ashcroft changed the plan with Danny Gardner making way for Isaac Sinclair and Richie Allen moving to the left of a front three.

Allen came close to scoring a fourth for Town as a brilliant move ended with his close-range effort being saved as Town looked to kill off the game.

Ashcroft used all three substitutes with Jay Hart continuing his return from injury and Brad Wicks getting the final 10 minutes as Turner and Allen were given standing ovations as they left the field.

The all-important fourth goal had looked like it would never come but, in added time, Tom Ince was given the chance to put the icing on the cake.

Hart was brought down by the Lower Breck keeper, giving Town a penalty which Ince fired into the top left-hand corner to complete the scoring and a fine team performance.

With a free midweek, Town are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Cumbria to face Cleator Moor Celtic.