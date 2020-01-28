Longridge Town 4 Irlam 2: Town bounce back with three welcome points

Longridge Town bounced back from defeat in midweek to claim a 4-2 win against Irlam on Saturday.

They had gone into the match on the back of defeat to Ashton Athletic but four goals in 21 second-half minutes laid the foundation for victory.

Although Irlam pulled two goals back late on, they were not enough to prevent Town from taking the three points.

The game began evenly but it was the visitors who had the first real effort on goal with striker Martin Connor firing off target.

Tom Ince and Andy Howarth sent efforts at the Irlam goal before Danny Wilkinson could have scored on the half-hour, only to shoot straight at the keeper.

Ince saw an effort easily held as the first half ended with the game goalless.

However, the game burst into life early in the second half as Town scored twice in as many minutes.

Ince broke the deadlock on 53 minutes before the lead was doubled a minute later.

Ethan Kershaw was brought down inside the area, allowing Brad Wicks to score from the spot.

Moments later, Town keeper Lee Dovey preserved the two-goal lead with a fine save from Jordan Southworth.

That effort was rewarded on 63 minutes when Kershaw made it 3-0 with an effort from the edge of the area.

Eleven minutes later and Town led 4-0 as Howarth followed up his goal in midweek with another.

The only downside for the home camp came late on when they conceded two late goals, again in as many minutes.

Callum Nicholas was the player to ruin Town’s hopes of a clean sheet, scoring his first with a fine individual effort on 85 minutes.

A minute later and he scored his second of the afternoon with another excellent finish.

There could have been a fifth goal for Town late on, only for them to be denied by an excellent goalline clearance.

Four goals, however, proved enough for Town to keep them fifth in the North West Counties League Premier Division table.

They were left two points behind third-placed Charnock Richard and with six games in hand.

The first of those was the game scheduled to take place at Burscough on Tuesday.