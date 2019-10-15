Longridge Town 4 Crook Town 2: Town continue their FA Vase progress

Longridge Town progressed into the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase for the first time after a 4-2 win over Crook Town.

Goals from captain Tom Ince, Danny Wilkinson, Cameron Gourley and Elliot Pond ensured Town made their way into the hat.

The visitors were first out of the blocks, hitting the woodwork, before Pond saw an effort covered by Christian Holliday in the Crook goal.

Twelve minutes into the game and Town were ahead.

Ince provided inspiration for his team-mates as he charged forward from the middle of the park and struck the ball perfectly into the top corner from 25 yards.

An end-to-end period followed with home side heading into the break the happier going in at the interval 1-0 up.

That didn’t last for long though as the visitors levelled three minutes after the restart, Daniel Maddison with a bullet header that gave Lee Dovey no chance.

Town hit back through Wilkinson as he profited from a goalmouth scramble following a corner to make it 2-1.

Further pressure then saw Town go 3-1 up with another corner providing the route to goal.

This time, Gourley rose highest to glance a header into the far corner for his first goal for the club.

With the clock ticking down, Crook appeared to signal there could be a late sting in the tail.

With three minutes to go, substitute Joey Smith was one-on-one with Dovey and coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-2.

One minute later, however, and their hopes were over as Pond secured Town’s progress.

The ball was rolled into his path on the edge of the box, allowing him to turn and pick out the bottom corner, leaving the goalkeeper wrong-footed as his left-footed strike nestled in the bottom corner.