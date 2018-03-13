Longridge Town 4 Coppull United 1

Debutant Kieran Young scored a 22-minute hat-trick as Longridge Town beat Coppull United 4-1 last Wednesday.

Young came off the bench in the second half to turn the game Town’s way after the scores were level at the break.

George Melling hit the bar with an early header but it was Coppull who took a 15th minute lead through Ryan Docherty’s superb finish.

Dee Edmonds was denied an equaliser but Danny Wilkinson put Town on level terms with a wonderful curling effort.

Joe Melling had a close-range effort cleared off the line and Kieran Walmsley shot just wide from a free-kick, while Town had a number of corners but saw Coppull hold firm.

Neither side made any changes at the break, after which Coppull came close to retaking the lead on 48 minutes.

However, Lee Dovey made a fingertip save to push the ball onto the inside of the post before it rolled along the line and was eventually cleared.

Charlie Egan saw an effort go just wide before Town boss Lee Ashcroft made the change that decided the game as Edmonds and Tutu Chilufya were replaced by Mitch Newsham and Young.

Young made his arrival known within four minutes and with his first touch of the ball, stabbing home from six yards after George Melling had nodded down a corner.

Alex Murphy then saw his cross-cum-shot just evade Young before the youngster got his second of the game.

Again Murphy’s ball in was won at the far post and Young drove the ball home for his second goal in six minutes and a 3-1 lead.

The best was yet to come as, with five minutes remaining, brilliant play between Newsham and Wilkinson released Young and he coolly rounded the keeper, kept his balance and finished from a narrowing angle.

That wrapped up the scoring in a game that had been blown wide open by the young striker’s introduction.