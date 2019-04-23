Longridge Town 3 Nelson 2: Leaders battle back to claim three points

Three goals in the final half-hour kept Longridge Town in the title hunt as they defeated Nelson 3-2 on Saturday.

Lee Ashcroft’s players had trailed 2-0 with the hour mark approaching but quickly pulled a goal back before completing their great escape.

Town had started in lively fashion with Richie Allen having a shot deflected behind before being denied by a last-ditch cleaance.

However, it was Nelson who opened the scoring with the half-hour approaching through Gareth Hill.

It was almost 2-0 but Town keeper Lee Dovey made an excellent save from a free-kick before Ashcroft’s players came back into the match with half-time approaching.

Jay Hart saw an effort saved by the Nelson keeper, while Paul Turner’s shot whistled over the bar.

Nevertheless, half-time arrived with Town trailing but they applied more pressure at the start of the second half.

Isaac Sinclair sent the ball across the face of goal and Hart saw another attempt go over.

Then, 13 minutes into the second half, the visitors doubled their lead through Dylon Allan-Meredith’s free-kick to leave Town with an uphill battle.

They quickly gave themselves a chance when Allen pulled a goal back two minutes later following fantastic work from Sinclair.

Danny Wilkinson was denied an equaliser after going one-on-one with the Nelson keeper but parity was restored with 15 minutes of normal time remaining as Ince hauled Town on level terms.

Eight minutes later and the comeback was completed when Paul Turner met a corner and headed home to make it 3-2.

Allen was denied his second of the day before Nelson were reduced to 10 men.

Jake Townsend picked up a second yellow, leaving Town to play out time and claim three points.