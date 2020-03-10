Longridge Town 3 Litherland REMYCA 2: Timely victory for promotion chasers

Longridge Town returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory against Litherland REMYCA on Saturday.

Lee Ashcroft’s players had gone into the game on the back of defeat at 1874 Northwich in midweek and sought to get their promotion bid back on track.

The game quickly sprung into life as the visitors led after three minutes when David Crist rose highest to score.

Town responded two minutes later when Tom Ince was clumsily brought down in the area and Jon-Jo Morris converted the resulting spot-kick.

They went in front on 16 minutes when skipper Tom Ince whipped a ball into the area which eventually found its way into the bottom corner.

Longridge began to dominate the ball and looked to add a third but the visitors were always a threat and continued to make life difficult.

The second half began in much the same fashion as the first with the away side on top.

It wasn’t long before they saw their first real opportunity as Paul Speed drilled an effort just wide.

A couple of minutes later and Alex Ryan called Lee Dovey into action as the keeper got down quickly to keep Litherland at bay.

Their pressure was rewarded just past the hour as Crist was again on the end of a set piece to equalise.

With Longridge looking to put their stamp back on the game, they would find the answer off the bench.

Ashcroft’s introduction of Andrew Howarth would prove to be the difference as they regained the lead eight minutes after conceding.

Howarth swung the pendulum back in their favour, clinically smashing the ball beyond Joshua O’Connell.

Paul Turner had one final chance to seal the victory but his effort was well saved.

Litherland had some late pressure but to no avail as Town saw the game out for a massive three points.