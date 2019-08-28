Longridge Town 3 Charnock Richard 2: Turner hat-trick hands Town three points

Longridge Town warmed up for their FA Cup meeting with Charnock Richard with a 3-2 win against the same team in midweek.

Paul Turner took his tally up to eight goals for the season with a hat-trick as Lee Ashcroft’s men took three points at the Mike Riding Ground

Town started the brighter and Finlay Sinclair-Smith thought he had opened the scoring after three minutes but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

Charnock should have taken the lead but prolific striker Carl Grimshaw missed an open goal.

Ben Ascroft’s long ball upfield looped over Town keeper Lee Dovey and the front man saw his effort hit the post to the joy of the majority of the 197 supporters in attendance.

The hosts continued to press forward and took the lead on 20 minutes.

Danny Wilkinson found Turner who had some good fortune when Ascroft tried to stop the young forward, only for the ball to cannon back off him into the net.

Three minutes later Charnock equalised after Jack Kay was brought down by Dovey.

Grimshaw stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot-kick, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Eight minutes before the break, Matt Davison misplaced his pass on the halfway line allowing Longridge to go on the counter.

Flowing football from the hosts was finished by a diving header from Turner for his second of the match after a fine delivery from Dan Birch.

The same two players combined for Turner to complete his hat-trick on the hour mark.

A low cross found Turner, who delayed his shot before placing the ball in the back of the net to make it 3-1.

Charnock looked dangerous in the second half and halved their deficit four minutes later.

This time, Grimshaw was slipped through by Lewis Haydock and fired into the roof of the net for his second of the evening.

Nevertheless, Town looked good on the break and a fantastic triple save from Ascroft kept the score at 3-2.

The Charnock keeper denied Tom Ince, Turner and Birch in quick succession and was called upon again late on to make saves from a Sinclair-Smith drive and an Alex Murphy strike as Town claimed their third victory in four league matches.