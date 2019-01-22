Longridge Town 3 Chadderton 1: First half sets the platform for leaders’ victory

Longridge Town won their fifth straight game with a 3-1 defeat of Chadderton on Saturday.

Brad Wicks came into the starting XI in place of the injured Ben Fletcher, that being the only change to the side that beat AFC Darwen 6-2.

Town took a sixth minute lead when Jay Hart got Town’s first, finishing from 18 yards after good work involving Richie Allen and Tom Ince.

This seemed to knock the wind out of Chadderton’s sails a bit and, after starting brightly, they stood off Town and allowed Ince and Wicks to dominate in the middle.

Town keeper Lee Dovey had little to do at this stage but Chadderton’s Dale Latham kept his side in the game, saving well from Ince and Hart.

Danny Wilkinson had a goal disallowed for offside before Allen scored the second on 31 minutes with a low finish.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, the visitors made two changes with Bailey Whalley and Ryan Lyons both coming on and making an impact.

Latham somehow kept out Wilkinson’s close-range effort with his feet but it was 3-0 on 48 minutes when Ince converted Danny Gardner’s cross.

It should have been game over with Town leading 3-0 but Lyons looked dangerous down the right and Whalley provided a cutting edge that had been in the first half.

They got a goal back just short of the hour mark as a good passing move led to Whalley finishing past Dovey.

Ince hit the post and, at the other end, Dovey saved comfortably from Whalley and Jordan Butterworth saw his free kick go just over.

Latham made an unbelievable point-blank save from Hart with 10 minutes remaining; such a good save that Hart embraced the keeper.

That was that as both sides were applauded from the field by the crowd, who had appreciated another good game and performance from Town.