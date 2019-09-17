Longridge Town 3 AFC Blackpool 1: Second-half show gives Town FA Vase victory

Longridge Town booked their place in the next round of the FA Vase with a 3-1 win against AFC Blackpool.

Victory at the Mike Riding Ground came courtesy of a debut goal for Elliot Pond and a brace from Paul Turner.

Lee Ashcroft’s men fell behind in the first half with Kayode Leyland opening the scoring.

A long throw into the Town area caused havoc and the Blackpool striker was able to fire past a helpless Lee Dovey.

The visitors had started the brighter, winning two corners early on.

At the other end Town had an early penalty appeal turned down with the referee seeing nothing wrong with a tackle on Danny Wilkinson.

Cameron Gourley then sent a fantastic ball down the channel for Dan Birch.

The wing-back delivered the ball into Turner, whose effort was well stopped by the visiting keeper, Alex Cameron.

That chance brightened up the visitors with Francis Donaghy heading over from a corner. Another attempt on goal followed but was straight at Dovey.

The away pressure soon told when Leyland opened the scoring on the 20th minute

Man of the match Finlay Sinclair-Smith came close to equalising six minutes later with a driving run but the young winger poked his effort just past the post.

Town were guilty of squandering chances with Turner missing a few opportunities.

Pond came close to equalising but couldn’t get on the end of Turner’s driven cross which somehow stayed out.

Whatever was said at half-time worked wonders with Town getting an early goal.

Wilkinson found Sinclair-Smith with a nice through ball and he slipped a pass to Pond, who fired home under pressure to score his first goal for the club.

Turner continued to cause the Blackpool backline problems but he was struggling to beat the keeper.

On the hour mark the young forward finally got his goal, excellently lobbing Cameron after beating the offside trap.

The young forward then secured Town’s victory with a second goal, taking advantage of confusion and playing to the whistle before slotting the ball home.