Longridge Town 2 Padiham 1: High-flying Town maintain pressure on the leaders

Longridge Town remained in the top three of the NWCFL Premier Division as they beat Padiham 2-1 at the Mike Riding Ground thanks to goals from Paul Turner and Scott Harries.

Goals in each half secured three points for Lee Ashcroft’s men , who could have been out of sight at the interval.

They had struck the woodwork three times as well as having a penalty saved.

The opening goal for the home side came in the 11th minute.

The returning Finlay Sinclair-Smith threaded a pass through to Turner, who was able to control the ball on the turn and rifle it into the top of the net for his 28th goal of the season.

On the half-hour mark, Town were awarded a penalty after Dan Birch was brought down in the area.

Captain Tom Ince stepped up but the keeper guessed the right way and was able to prevent the skipper from doubling Longridge’s lead.

Turner came close to doubling his account prior to the break, with a snapshot looking destined to find the back of the net, only to go wide of the target.

George Thomason and Sinclair-Smith both went close in the second half, while Lee Dovey was forced into a save from a free-kick as the visitors began to exert pressure.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, a floodlight failure forced the two teams from the field of play for a brief interlude.

However, when the sides returned, Harries doubled Town’s advantage.

Elliott Pond, who replaced Turner in the closing stages, teed up Harries to put the ball into the back of the net, sending Town on their way to victory.

Padiham were able to pull one back almost immediately with Sean Ince tapping in, but it wasn’t enough as Ashcroft’s players were able to see the game out and claim another three points.