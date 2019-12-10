Longridge Town 2 Congleton Town 0: FA Vase progress for Lee Ashcroft’s players

Longridge Town progressed to the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Vase after running out 2-0 winners in their third round replay against Congleton Town.

Elliot Pond’s first-half volley, followed by John-Jo Morris’ second-half spot-kick, saw Town defeat the Cheshire-based side.

The game started slowly with Town having more of the chances but it wasn’t until the 36th minute that the deadlock was broken.

Morris conducted himself brilliantly with a good turn and cross into Pond, who hit the ball first time on the volley and rattled it into the net

Close to the interval the Longridge faithful were concerned to see Town forced into an early change with captain Tom Ince leaving the field injured and Dan Birch coming on in his place.

The second half started brightly with both sides now going for it, knowing that the next goal would be crucial.

Josh Heaton was involved in two close chances within minutes of each other, seeing his header go over the bar before his next attempt was saved by Riccardo Longato.

Moments later it looked as though the visitors would draw level as Daniel Cope went one-on-one with Lee Dovey but could only shoot wide.

Ten minutes from time, Pond was brought down inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Morris stepped up to take and made no mistake, slamming the ball past Longato to double the home side’s advantage.

Ten minutes later the referee blew his whistle for full-time which marked Town earning their place in the last 32 of the Vase.

It set up a home tie against Midland League Premier Division side Newark Flowserve, to be played on Saturday, January 11.