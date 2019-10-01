Longridge Town 2 Bamber Bridge 3: Late goal sees Town exit Trophy

Longridge Town took plaudits from both sets of fans after narrowly missing out on Lancashire Trophy success against Bamber Bridge.

Town were beaten 3-2 when they came up against the Evo-Stik Premier Division side at the Mike Riding Ground last Wednesday.

Lee Ashcroft made two changes to the Town side that had beaten Skelmersdale United with Cameron Gourley and Elliot Pond replaced by Brad Wicks and Ben Fletcher respectively.

Town started brightly and took a seventh minute lead when the ball was played over the top to Paul Turner, who beat Danny Roccia and slipped it into the empty goal.

Chances were few and far between in the opening half but the hosts came close to doubling their lead a minute before half-time with Finlay Sinclair-Smith’s deflected effort fizzing past the post.

Within 90 seconds of the restart, Brig were back on level terms when a scramble in the Town area wasn’t cleared and Tom Walker drilled home from 12 yards.

Brig started to look the more dangerous side, nearly doubling their lead two minutes later.

Michael Fowler’s low, close-range shot was pushed around the post by Lee Dovey, and from the corner, Phil Doughty powered in a fine header that was turned over the bar by the keeper.

Town retook the lead in the 72nd minute when Turner chased what looked like a lost cause, before beating his marker and squaring to Dan Birch who sidefooted the ball into the far corner.

However, the game swung again when a defensive mix-up allowed Fowler to score from close range.

The match could have gone either way as Tom Ince’s shot went for a corner, from which Turner struck the upright.

With the game looking like it would require penalties, Brig won a free-kick 20 yards out and Matt Dudley curled his effort past Dovey for the winner.