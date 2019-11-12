Longridge Town 2 1874 Northwich 1: Town down the league leaders

Longridge Town moved second in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division after winning 2-1 against table toppers 1874 Northwich.

The visitors to the Mike Riding Ground were the brighter team in the opening 20 minutes, coming forward with pace and pressing Town high up the field.

The high pressure nearly told as Scott McGowern twice came close but saw his shots go the wrong side of the post.

At the other end, Paul Turner saw a tame shot blocked by a covering defender, while Tom Ince forced a fine save from Nosakhare Aghayere, who tipped the ball onto the bar.

Northwich continued to create chances and took a 23rd minute lead.

Conor Linighan conceded a free-kick 25 yards out and Samuel Hare’s set piece found the net.

George Thomason came close to finding an equaliser before the interval with a stinging drive but Town still trailed at the break.

Manager Lee Ashcroft responded by introducing John-Jo Morris for Ryan Schofield and the young midfielder quickly got into the game.

However, 1874 thought they had scored again, only to be denied by an offside flag, before Town got on level terms nine minutes into the second half.

A swift counter attack involved Danny Wilkinson, Thomason and Dan Birch, whose cross was met by Turner with a diving header to beat the keeper at the near post.

Turner was close to adding a second two minutes later, only to see his shot blocked by the keeper.

Substitute Alex Murphy then put in a dangerous cross which saw Ince’s effort blocked on the line.

With the game progressing the game could have gone either way with Town keeper Lee Dovey denying McGowern, who then sent another effort the wrong side of the post.

Four minutes from time and another fast-flowing attack saw Town take the lead.

Wilkinson again started the move by driving forward and laying off the ball to Murphy.

His driven cross could not have been more perfect for Morris to cap his second-half performance by tapping the ball into the empty goal to secure three points.