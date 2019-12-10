Longridge Town 1 Skelmersdale United 0: High-flyers have to work hard for victory

John-Jo Morris’ second-half strike gave Longridge Town a 1-0 win against Skelmersdale United in less than ideal conditions.

The game got off to a cagey start with much of the play being dictated in the centre of the pitch.

With both sides struggling to create any real chances in the first 10 minutes, the hosts began to press.

It wasn’t long before they saw their first sight of goal as Scott Harries lost his marker but his effort was saved.

A minute later, it was the visitors’ turn with a long-range strike which sailed over the bar.

This spurred Town into action as they began to pin their opponents back and put their stamp on the game.

The hosts began to find their rhythm, and after some lovely build-up play down the right, a chance fell to Elliot Pond who shot wide of the target.

A minute later and Longridge had another chance with Harries creating another opportunity for Pond who couldn’t make the most of it.

With the half coming to a close, Longridge looked to make their pressure count; however Skelmersdale sat deep and made that task far from easy as the first half ended level.

The second half produced an early scare for the hosts as Skelmersdale had the ball in the back of the net, only for an offside flag to come to Town’s rescue.

Six minutes later and the away side had a chance as Mini Adengbenro found himself through on goal but Lee Dovey was alert to the danger.

The hosts then began to find their momentum from the first half and Brad Wicks found himself with two opportunities in quick succession.

The first was from a free-kick which was well tipped over before a well-struck effort from outside the area narrowly missed the target.

As frustration began to set in for Town, their pressure finally paid off on 62 minutes as they found their reward through Morris.

Excellent play down the right-hand side from Dan Birch saw him take the ball deep into Skelmersdale territory before delivering a ball into the area for Morris to give the hosts a well-deserved lead.

The away side now pushed men forward to try and get back into the game and created a few chances of their own.

However despite an onslaught of late pressure, Town stayed focused and saw out the game for a huge three points.