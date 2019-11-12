Longridge Town 0 Vauxhall Motors 3: Cup exit for high-flying Town

Longridge Town exited the Macron Cup at the second round stage following a 3-0 home defeat to Vauxhall Motors on Saturday.

First-half goals for Joe Brandon and Haydn Cooper, as well as a second-half effort from Ryan Cox were enough to win at the Mike Riding Ground.

The Motormen came out of the blocks firing, with it taking only two minutes for them to go ahead as Daniel Cross put the ball into the area for Brandon to tap home.

Town had their chances but struggled to find an end product.

On the quarter-hour, Tom Ince broke forward and switched the ball to John-Jo Morris.

His shot was blocked as far as Brad Wicks, who fired the ball goalwards from 30 yards only to see it fly wide of the target.

Two minutes later, Paul Turner was one-on-one with Motors goalkeeper James Edgar, who brought down the striker as his shot looked to be rolling across the line, only for Greg Drummond to clear at the last second.

Town shouted for a penalty after the incident between Turner and Edgar but the referee waved away any appeals.

They also saw Turner carried off after treatment, replaced by Cameron Gourley.

Vauxhall Motors doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Brandon threaded the ball through for Cooper to slide it past Lee Dovey.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Town had a couple of chances to get back into the game during the second period.

Alex Murphy got a shot away from the edge of the 18-yard box, only for Edgar to save.

He then sent over a corner moments later, and although the ball was within inches of the goal, no-one in a red shirt could tap it home.

The visitors completed the scoring in the 66th minute when Cox stormed forward, and with Town appealing for offside, chipped the ball over Dovey to secure victory.