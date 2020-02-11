Longridge Town 0 Hebburn Town 1: Late goal ends FA Vase campaign

Longridge Town’s FA Vase run ended at the fifth round stage as a record crowd of 692 saw them beaten 1-0 by Hebburn Town after extra time.

It was the away side that began the contest on the front foot as they immediately attempted to press Town into mistakes.

It wasn’t long before they saw their first opening, Josh Heaton eventually clearing the danger.

Fifteen minutes in and the home side began to find their feet, Jon-Jo Morris finding space to deliver a dangerous ball which was well dealt with.

Two minutes later, however, and Town had keeper Lee Dovey to thank as he made a fantastic save from Michael Richardson’s well-placed effort, tipping the ball onto the woodwork to keep the scores level.

The visitors were now pressing and dominating the half, so it wasn’t long before Dovey was again at the centre of the action with another stop.

It meant the two sides went into half-time level with Longridge having ridden their luck on a number of occasions, as they struggled to find their usual rhythm and get anything going at the top end of the pitch.

The second half got off to a much brighter start for the hosts, as they began to push forward and retain possession.

Scott Harries had the first chance of the half but sent his shot off target.

The match became a much tighter affair with much of the play taking place in the middle of the park.

Paul Turner saw his first real sight of goal shortly after the hour mark, as he did well to create some space before driving his effort straight at Mark Foden in the visitors’ goal.

Minutes later and the hosts saw their second chance in quick succession.

Troy Carsley brilliantly burst down the wing and delivered a great ball into the area, which eventually found Harries who was unable to direct his shot on target.

The Hornets quickly responded with Dovey yet again called into action to keep his side in the game.

The visitors were thwarted again late on with an effort cleared off the line, meaning the game would go to extra time.

As play restarted, Town had their best chance of the game as captain Tom Ince did brilliantly to weave his way into the box.

There, he delivered a fantastic cross which was headed narrowly over by substitute Ryan McKenna.

With fatigue playing a huge factor, both sides began to open up a lot more.

Then, as the game began to look like it would require a replay, Town’s hearts were to be broken.

In the 117th minute, Hebburn had a free-kick just outside the box.

The ball was drilled in, and with Dovey unable to gather, Robbie Spence was there to tap home and send the Hornets through to the quarter-finals.