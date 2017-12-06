Longridge’s six-hitters pick up manager’s plaudits

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was pleased with his side’s work rate and finishing prowess in their 6-1 win at Haslingden St Mary’s.

Having gone behind early on, Town rallied with five goals before half-time, led by Mitch Newsham’s hat-trick while Alex Murphy and Conor Linighan also found the net.

Danny Wilkinson then brought up the half-dozen in the second half as Town emphatically claimed three points.

Ashcroft said: “When they scored early on I feared the worst to be honest.

“We had a team of good, young footballers out there but the question was going to be whether we could match them physically on a difficult surface.

“I should have known better! When you’ve a lad like Ash Ball with the armband and (Lee) Dovey in the nets, the rest of the side just followed their example.

“I honestly couldn’t pick a man of the match because every one of them was magnificent for me.’’

Town are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Tempest United, looking to build on the Haslingden win.

The three points gained last weekend see Town eighth in the West Lancashire League Premier Division table.

Last season’s title winners have a host of games in hand on the sides above them, notably seven on the league leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers.

“I’ve said all along that this will be a totally different season for us, on and off the pitch, as we try to progress the football club,” Ashcroft said.

“If we can continue to produce the effort, appliction and ability that we showed today then we’ll be OK.”

The reserves are also playing on Saturday as they make the journey to Milnthorpe FC. Both games kick off at 2pm.