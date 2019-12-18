Lee Ashcroft vows Longridge Town will not take their foot off the gas going into home triple-header

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft doesn’t believe his players will suffer from complacency as they prepare for three home games in a week.

Town sit third in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division after winning 2-1 at Northwich Victoria on Saturday.

That was the ideal preparation for Wednesday’s match with Burscough at the Mike Riding Ground, followed by Saturday’s game with Hanley Town and Squires Gate’s visit on Boxing Day.

On paper, Town would be fancied for nine points with Burscough second-bottom of the table, Hanley in 16th position and Gate one place above them – but Ashcroft vows that his players will not take victory for granted.

“I won’t let the players get like that,” he maintained.

“Our focus is purely on the game against Burscough at home because it’s the next game in front of us.

“The pitch is heavy in one half but it’s fine in the other so we’re just hopeful that it’s on.”

Should the Burscough match take place, then Town will be seeking to consolidate their spot in the top three.

A win would lift them above Charnock Richard into second place and with games in hand for good measure.

Ashcroft’s players capitalised on other games being postponed last weekend to climb the table with victory at Northwich.

It meant a league double over the Vics with Longridge having trailed in the second half before taking the points.

Ashcroft said: “Given where Northwich have been and the history they have, to go there, beat them and do the double over them is brilliant.

“A mistake put us 1-0 down and we could have crumbled but we got on the front foot, scored two quick goals to go 2-1 up and then saw out the game.”