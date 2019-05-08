Lee Ashcroft’s gratitude to Longridge Town’s players, staff and fans

Lee Ashcroft paid tribute to everyone connected with Longridge Town following their title-winning campaign.

Having made the move from the West Lancashire League at the end of the 2017/18 season, Town lifted the Hallmark Security League First Division North title in their first year at the former North West Counties League level.

It now means Town head into next season with a place in the FA Cup as well as playing at their highest position yet in the footballing pyramid.

Although they were beaten by their Southern League counterparts Rylands in last week’s First Division Champions Cup final, it hasn’t taken the gloss off their title success in any way.

Ashcroft said: “It’s hard to explain but I was bit tearful to be honest when we knew we’d won the league.

“It’s hard to win a league as it is but that was our first time at this level and everyone has worked so hard to get us to where we are.

“Everyone has played their part; it isn’t just myself or Keiran (Walmsley, assistant manager), it’s the players, the fans and the staff.

“The groundsman (Mark Shuttleworth) has been brilliant in getting the pitch right and I appreciate each and every one of them.

“It’s down to Mark’s hard work that we’ve played as many games as we have this season after the problems we’ve had before.

“We’ve had to get water off the pitch and we have an area that’s being addressed as we speak but he’s done superbly.

“Everyone will know what I think of them when we have the awards night in a couple of weeks’ time.”

That awards night is due to take place on Friday, May 17, beginning at 7pm.

Town supporters are invited to attend and celebrate a successful season for Ashcroft and his players.

Held at St Wilfrid’s Club, it is free for anyone who wishes to go along and, as well as the end-of-season awards, there will also be a hotpot supper, a disco and a raffle for good measure.