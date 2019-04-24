Lee Ashcroft ready for D-Day in Longridge Town’s title bid

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft anticipates further surprises as the Hallmark Security League First Division North title race goes down to the final day.

Town have been the long-time leaders and are two points ahead of Avro going into their final game with Holker Old Boys on Saturday.

However, they could find themselves a point behind by that time as Avro have a game in hand against AFC Darwen tonight.

They then have to travel to AFC Liverpool on Saturday with their hosts sitting fourth in the table and needing to win for a top-three finish.

For his part, Ashcroft is not shocked that the title will be decided on the final day.

He said: “I think we knew for a long time it was always going to happen because it was that close.

“At the start of the season, for us to be in the FA Cup next year and to get in the top four would have been a great achievement.

“I think we’ve been the best side in the division all season; our discipline has been good and all the lads hope to finish the job on Saturday.

“Holker won’t be easy; they won’t lie down and let us win.

“The pressure is off them and they will probably come and enjoy themselves.

“However, of all the games possible on the final day, I wouldn’t want to play AFC Liverpool away when they have a got a chance of finishing top three.

“There have been twists and turns all season and I’m sure there will be twists and turns on Saturday.”

The Town boss will not be watching Avro’s game tonight as, instead, they will be making final preparations for Saturday’s game.

As for the final day, try as he might, Ashcroft will not be keeping away from score updates at AFC Liverpool.

“We’ll be training as normal on Wednesday with a bit of a session before having a chat with the players,” he said.

“I’ll certainly know what will be happening in Saturday’s game but it’s going to be a good end to the season.”