Lee Ashcroft is happy for Longridge Town to go on the attack

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft believes fans are getting their value for money in this season’s Hallmark Security First Division North.

Having made the move up to the former North West Counties Football League, Town are nine points clear of Avro at the top but have played three games more.

That has been helped by Town’s stunning form in front of goal with 108 goals scored from only 28 matches.

It’s a theme replicated by much of the teams in the division with teams seemingly scoring and conceding in equal measure.

St Helens Town might be 17th in the 20-team division, six points clear of the bottom two, but they have scored 63 times in 28 matches – better than two a game.

However, their defensive record is the reason they are in the bottom four with 75 goals conceded.

Only five teams have scored more than St Helens this season with Town followed by Lower Breck (88), Avro (80), Chadderton (70) and AFC Liverpool (65).

“It’s an open league and there is a lot of quality going forwards,” Ashcroft said of the high-scoring competition.

“I don’t know why teams concede as many as they do but the fans who turn up week in week out must be pleased at what they’re seeing.

“If you look down the league table, a lot of the teams are bordering on the same number of goals scored and conceded.

“We’ve been lucky though in that we’ve been able to keep outscoring the other teams and long may that continue.”

Town only have 10 games of their season remaining and, with a few players picking up knocks, they now have a fortnight to get bodies fit.

Carlisle City are up next at the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday, February 23.

That is the first of three big games in a row at home with Avro visiting on the 27th and Atherton LR arriving on March 2.