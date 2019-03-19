League title is still in Longridge Town’s hands

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft had mixed feelings after watching his side draw 4-4 at St Helens Town last weekend.

The draw extended Town’s lead at the top of the Hallmark Security League First Division North to seven points.

However, Avro have two games in hand and could close to within a point with victories in both of them.

Last Saturday’s game at St Helens saw Town lead, fall behind twice, go back in front and then pegged back for the final time late on.

Ashcroft said: “Again, we didn’t win on an artificial pitch which is quite bizarre.

“St Helens had a right go at us; they are fighting for their lives but we had enough chances to win the game.

“They had four attempts at our goal and Lee Dovey didn’t have a save to make.

“They scored a couple of worldies and it was one of those games really.

“It’s two points dropped but the good thing is it’s still in our hands.

“We have some difficult games coming up but we’ll get together on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game and go again.

“We know that if we win all six games we have left then we will be champions – but there will be twists and turns between now and the end of the season.”

By the time Town return to training on Wednesday, they will know if their lead has been cut.

Avro were due to play as the News went to press on Tuesday with a trip to AFC Blackpool.

Town don’t play again until Saturday when they welcome a Steeton side they defeated 3-1 in September.

On the face of it, Saturday’s visitors don’t have much to play for as they are 16th in the table, safe from relegation.

“It’s difficult to know whether it’s the right time to play them,” Ashcroft said.

“However, we played one of the best 45 minutes of the season at their place and we are in good form.”