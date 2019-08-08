Irlam 4 Longridge Town 2: Errors prove costly for Lee Ashcroft’s players

A clinical Irlam side proved too strong for Longridge Town as they won 4-2 on Tuesday evening.

It was an uncharacteristic Town performance as they conceded on the brink of half-time when Jordan Southworth was given too much time to twist and turn before firing past Lee Dovey.

Jordan Buckley added a second and Southworth completed his brace to give the hosts a 3-0 advantage just after the hour.

Goals from George Thomason and Delial Brewster looked to have changed the tide but Buckley got his second of the game to put it beyond doubt.

Buckley nearly gave the hosts the lead after an angled ball over the top saw him through on goal but his curling effort was comfortable for Dovey.

However, just as the first half was coming to a close, Irlam took the lead.

Southworth was found with a beautiful angled ball and he was given too much time, cutting inside and firing home.

Four minutes after the restart, Irlam doubled their advantage as another ball over the top troubled the Town defence with Buckley beating Dovey to the ball and slotting into the empty goal.

Town conceded a third with Irlam taking advantage of some sloppy play as Southworth had too much time to dance around the defence and slotted home to make it 3-0 on 61 minutes.

Within five minutes, Town pulled one back when a cross from the right caused confusion and allowed Thomason to nod home.

Delial Brewster pulled a second back with 15 minutes to go, rifling home a thunderous effort to make it 3-2.

Town were unable to capitalise though as Buckley’s deflected effort had Dovey scrambling.

His reward came shortly afterwards when a corner was headed out to him and he rifled the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-1 and complete the scoring.

There was still time for Tom Ince to hit the post but it wouldn’t have been enough for Town to get back in the game.