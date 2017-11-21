Hurst Green move into second spot

Hurst Green moved to second place in the table following their 3-0 win at fifth-placed CMB at the weekend.

The heavy pitch dictated a more direct approach, and the tactic paid off as early as the sixth minute when Gary Knight bulldozed his way into the box and his deflected shot caught the keeper off guard.

The hosts possibly had the bulk of possession, hitting the post and then seeing Barnes clear off the line.

However, with Sam Hayes’ movement allowing the space for the runs of Knight and Nolan, it was inevitable that Green would once again hit on the break.

On 32 minutes, Davies stormed up the wing, and his deep cross found the onrunning Nolan, who set up Hayes for a simple tap in.

The game was not without its controversy, particularly when, with 10 minutes to go, Scott’s shot was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Green’s keeper, Jack Lawrence, was in imperious form and made several, crucial saves with one in particular forcing a shot onto the post as he was named man of the match.

This was arguably one of the best team performances of the season with the back four collectively and individually superb, but every player contributed to a fine victory.