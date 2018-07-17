Home start as Longridge Town kick off a new era

Longridge Town have been handed a home start as they embark on a new era for the club.

Lee Ashcroft’s players have made the move into the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North for the 2018/19 season.

They begin the club’s new chapter with a home game against AFC Liverpool on Saturday, August 4.

That is the first of seven games in the opening month with a home match against Garstang on Boxing Day and the reverse fixture on Easter Monday, April 22.

The fixture list in full is:

August

4 AFC Liverpool (H)

6 Daisy Hill (A)

11 Avro (A)

18 Prestwich Heys (H)

22 Bacup Borough (H)

25 Shelley (H)

27 Ashton Town (A)

September

8 Steeton (A)

22 AFC Blackpool (H)

25 Atherton LR (A)

29 Chadderton (A)

October

13 Bacup Borough (A)

17 Ashton Town (H)

27 St Helens Town (H)

30 Carlisle City (A)

November

3 Nelson (A)

17 AFC Darwen (H)

24 AFC Darwen (A)

December

1 Holker Old Boys (A)

8 Daisy Hill (H)

15 Avro (H)

22 Prestwich Heys (A)

26 Garstang (H)

29 Cleator Moor Celtic (H)

January

5 Shelley (A)

19 Chadderton (H)

26 AFC Blackpool (A)

February

2 Atherton LR (H)

16 Cleator Moor Celtic (A)

23 Carlisle City (H)

March

9 AFC Liverpool (A)

16 St Helens Town (A)

23 Steeton (H)

30 Lower Breck (H)

April

13 Lower Breck (A)

20 Nelson (H)

22 Garstang (A)

27 Holker Old Boys (H)