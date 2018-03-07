Hard work ahead as Longridge Town’s deadline day approaches

It’s all systems go at Longridge Town as they try to complete the work required for their application to join step six.

The current West Lancashire League Premier Division champions are working hard off the field before the Mike Riding Ground is graded at the end of the month.

Last week’s freezing temperatures did not help matters, nor did the heavy rain on Sunday and overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

However, as club secretary Dave Walker explained, the aim is to get everything installed within the next fortnight ahead of the upcoming grading.

“At the moment we’re working on putting in a new access road to the pitch for ambulances and machinery,” he said.

“We have a temporary toilet block going up between the old stand and the clubhouse next Tuesday.

“Then, on Wednesday, green fencing will be going up on the car park next to the clubhouse and then, the new stand will be going in on March 20.

“March 31 is the cut-off point but we’re pushing all our contributors to be finished by the 20th.

“It’s keeping us busy, put it that way, but we’re doing our utmost to make sure the authorities don’t have any reason to turn down our application.”

On the pitch, Lee Ashcroft’s Town players are due to return to action on Wednesday night.

They host Coppull United (7.30pm), having had a free Saturday following on from a midweek postponement against Thornton Cleveleys.

Town were also due to play Garstang on Saturday but that will be rearranged as the Riversiders meet Fulwood Amateurs in the Richardson Cup – which has been rescheduled for this weekend.