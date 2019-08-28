Hanley Town 1 Longridge Town 3: In-form Town take another three points

Paul Turner notched his 10th goal of the season as Longridge Town moved into fourth in the league table with a convincing 3-1 win at Hanley Town.

Town added another three points with goals from George Thomason, Alex Murphy and Turner.

Thomason opened the scoring with a fantastic strike from outside the area in a dull opening 45 minutes.

Up until Thomason’s strike both teams looked evenly matched with Hanley looking difficult to break down.

Troy Carsley headed against the bar in an uneventful opening 35 minutes until Thomason’s fine strike opened the scoring.

Hanley were a different team in the second half and came out of the blocks throwing caution to the wind.

Just shy of the hour mark, Murphy doubled Town’s advantage as great play down the right saw Dan Birch put the ball on a plate for Murphy to tap home.

Hanley went up the other end and Jacob Vernon beat the offside trap to finish emphatically past Lee Dovey.

Turner then got in the action after Tom Ince won a free-kick and Brad Wicks found the striker, who held off a defender before slotting into the far corner.

The hosts thought they pulled one back with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Vernon sent a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, and although Joshua Brixton looked to get on the end of it, he caught Dovey as the Hanley forward put the ball into the empty net.

With barely a minute remaining, Vernon looked destined to pull a goal back for the home side.

However, Dovey pulled off one of the saves of his career in tipping Vernon’s strike onto the post to keep Town two goals clear.