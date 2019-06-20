FIXTURE GALLERY: All the teams and all the dates for PNE's 2019/20 campaign



Scroll through our club-by-club gallery to find out all the key dates for the Lilywhites ahead of the new season.

BARNSLEY - Home: October 5th. Away: January 25th, 2020. Last season: 2nd (League One). Player of the Year: Ethan Pinnock. Top goalscorer: Kieffer Moore (17). Getty Buy a Photo

BIRMINGHAM CITY - Home: April 25th, 2020. Away: September 21st. Last season: 17th. Player of the Year: Che Adams. Top goalscorer: Che Adams (22). Getty Buy a Photo

BLACKBURN ROVERS - Home: October 26th. Away: January 11th, 2020. Last season: 15th. Player of the Year: Danny Graham. Top goalscorer: Bradley Dack (16). Getty Buy a Photo

BRENTFORD - Home: September 14th. Away: April 18th, 2020. Last season: 11th. Player of the Year: Neal Maupay. Top goalscorer: Neal Maupay (25). Getty Buy a Photo

