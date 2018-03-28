Deadline day approaches for Longridge Town

inal preparations are underway at Longridge Town ahead of a ground inspection as part of their application to move up the footballing pyramid.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

This Saturday is the deadline for an inspection to be held and determine whether the Mike Riding Ground would be a suitable venue at which to play Hallmark Security League football.

To that end, new dugouts and a new stand have been put in place recently along with new fencing.

It just leaves some tarmac work to be completed with club secretary Dave Walker hopeful that the club’s hard work will reap its rewards.

He said: “It’s looking alright at the moment but we’re obviously just waiting on that last piece of work to be done.

“We have probably done more on our ground but we’re basically there now; we had two league officials here last Thursday and they said they didn’t think we’d have a problem – though it is someone else’s decision!

“We don’t find out if we’ve been successful until the second week in May, which is when the FA get together and make their final decisions.

“With that in mind we have to wait a while but, in all honesty, we just want to try and develop the club as best we can and we’ll continue to do so.

“It would be nice to be successful but it’s just a case of people having to make their decisions.

“We can only do what we can do and try to get the ground ready as well as make it more comfortable for the supporters.”

While the off-field work has been done, issues with the playing surface remain.

Town should be back in action when they host Southport Hesketh on Wednesday (7.30pm).

However, Monday night’s heavy rain has left standing water on the pitch.

As a result, the club looks set to hold an early afternoon pitch inspection on Wednesday to determine whether the game will go ahead.